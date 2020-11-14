JOPLIN, Mo. — November is National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. We explain how to spot the warning signs and what resources are available.

Ruth Guzman, Alzheimer’s Association Volunteer , said, “There’s no happy endings with dementia.”

Ruth Guzman took care of her mother for ten years. Her mother passed away in 2012 and Guzman is a volunteer for Alzheimer’s Association and educates others about the disease.

“My biggest words also would be that instead of trying to draw them back into your world you need to learn how to step into theirs because they’re never coming back.”

She tells caregivers to take care of themselves.

“You cannot be a good caregiver if you are tired or you are frustrated. There’s a lot of emotional issues too with being a caregiver there’s financial worry there’s frustration and even anger and resentment then you feel guilty for being angry.”

Doctors say they can detect Alzheimer’s by checking a patients cognitive and psychological function.

Doctor Henry Petry, Medical Director, Freeman Health System Center for Geriatric Medicine, said, “Diagnosis basically it is looking at the patient from the standpoint of what is their activity this is cognitive function as well as psychological function both. So we look at that have and determine do we have deterioration in those levels.”

He says there are ways to keep your mind sharp.

“A lot of things that I look at in prevention are to help prolong abilities. If you don’t use it you lose it. You can do crossword puzzles, we can do jigsaw puzzles.”