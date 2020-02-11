Nation-wide program to support local entrepreneurs coming to Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — A nation-wide program to support local entrepreneurs is coming to Joplin.

Justin Plutino, Owner, Renaissance Millennial, “For my self as an entrepreneur, I had to learn a lot of stuff on my own.”

For many start-up businesses it can be hard to find the support you need.

“I had to seek out other people’s advice.”

His start-up is called Renaissance Millennium, a personal development self subscription.

“Food for for the soul, food for the mind, continuously to learn, learn all types of soft skills.

His mentor told him about a new program for start-ups in Joplin

“He said we’re doing something new called Million Dollar Cups.”

Jeana Gockley, Director, Joplin Public Library, said, “One Million Cups was started by the Kauffman Foundation out of Kansas City and they really focus on entrepreneurship and small business owners.”

The One Million Cups Initiative will be a free weekly event held on Wednesday mornings at 9 a.m.

“It’s not a sales pitch, that’s where people get confused with the program a little bit. It’s a time for them to talk about their business, talk about their successes, and really talk about the things they’re struggling with so the people in the audience can provide support to them and offer advice.”

To participate businesses must be less than five-years-old and willing to ask for help.

“There are a lot of small business owners in our area and I know that there are various groups around town who are helping those people but I think getting everyone together in one room to provide that one-on-one support, it will just make our community stronger.”

“I think it’s going to be a great tremendous value for Joplin,” said Plutino.

The program will begin in March. And there are already start-up businesses including Plutino’s signed up to present.