Nathan Steward Named Royal Heights Principal

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Schools announced today that Nathan Stewart would be the new Principal of Royal Heights Elementary. The last two years, Stewart has served as the assistant principal at Cecil Floyd Elementary.

Stewart grew up in Lamar, Missouri and has been an educator for the last eleven years. His career began in the North Kansas City School District, where he taught second and third grade before moving back to the Joplin area to continue teaching and be closer to family.

Dr. Moss, Superintendent of Schools stated, “Nathan has proven himself to be a strong instructional leader while serving as assistant principal at Cecil Floyd. Nathan’s focus on student safety and learner support will further advance the mission of Royal Heights.”

Throughout his career, Stewart has been able to quickly build and foster strong relationships with staff, students, and parents. He not only values the importance of relationships but also fosters the significance of meeting the needs of diverse learners. Stewart stated, “Royal Heights has some amazing things going on. I look forward to adding to the rich culture based around continuous improvement and am extremely grateful for this wonderful opportunity.” Stewart and his family are proud to be part of the Joplin community and look forward to continuing the great work at Royal Heights.

Stewart earned his bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Missouri. In 2014, he completed his master’s degree in administration at the University of Central Missouri.