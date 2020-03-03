Nashville tornado causes widespread damage, at least 2 people dead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Middle Tennessee was hit by tornado overnight Monday into Tuesday morning after severe storms moved through the area.

The tornado passed through downtown Nashville around 1 a.m. The path of the storm traveled almost exactly to a 1998 tornado that hit East Nashville.

Metro Police confirms two people have so far been killed in the storms.

Some of the hardest-hit areas in the storm include Centennial Blvd and Briley Parkway in West Nashville, where there were reports of heavy damage to planes at John C. Tune Airport. Several hangars have been destroyed and power lines are down.

Overturned tractor-trailers littered the interstates on Interstate 24 near Antioch and Interstate 40 near Mt. Juliet.

Basement East in East Nashville (Source: Stassy Olmos)



East Nashville / Five Points (Source: Colleen Hoy)

Jacks Brown in Germantown (Source: Stassy Olmos) Photo Credit: WKRN

Metro Nashville Public Schools are closed Tuesday.

Longtime businesses such as Basement East in East Nashville and Jack Brown’s in Germantown were flattened. Five Points neighborhood in East Nashville is reportedly half-destroyed.

Nashville EOC was partially activated Tuesday morning to respond to emergency calls and damage following the severe weather. Representatives from OEM, Nashville Fire Department, Mayor’s Office, Metropolitan Police Department, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, Metro Water Services, Metro Storm Water, Metro Public Works, Emergency Communications, Metro Nashville Public Schools, Metro ITS, Planning/GIS Department, Metro Codes, Engineers as well as NES are gathering in the EOC to monitor damage reports and respond to emergency calls around the county.

Mt. Juliet was also hard hit with multiple people reportedly injured and multiple homes damaged.