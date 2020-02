JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The names of the individuals that perished in the rural Alba fire Thursday night have been released by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

The bodies of 8-year-old Kinsey Norris and 6-year-old Laynee Norris were discovered in the trailer house after extinguishing the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office along with the Missouri State Fire Marshall’s Office are investigating possible causes of the fire.