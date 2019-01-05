News

Name released of victim in crash on Wednesday

Pittsburg police have released the name of the person killed in a crash Wednesday evening.

Officers say Tonya Delmont of Pittsburg was the passenger in a pick-up that struck an SUV. Neither of the drivers were injured.

Police were called to the intersection of Park and Elm Street around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon. They say an SUV traveling south on Elm was slowing to make a right turn on Ramsey, when a pick-up truck tried to pass it on the right. The two vehicles collided, causing the truck to broadside a tree.

Investigators continue to review the circumstances of the crash as well as interview witnesses.

