Name of Man Who Died in Crash on Main Street Released

JOPLIN–The deceased driver was identified as Justin Wilson (43) of Miami, Oklahoma.

The driver of the second vehicle has been identified as Misty Skaggs (47) of Joplin, MO. Skaggs was treated for non-life threatening injuries. Two other passengers in Wilson’s car were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Original Story

On May 14, 2020 at approximately 1:28 P.M. officers were dispatched to 23rd St & Main St. for an injury crash.

The initial investigation shows one northbound vehicle crossed into the southbound lane of traffic and struck a SUV that was traveling southbound. The northbound passenger car was occupied by three people, all were transported to a local hospital where one adult male was pronounced deceased. The southbound vehicle was occupied by one person was sought medical attention at a local hospital.

Joplin Police Major Crash Team is on scene now investigating this crash. Updates will be released as they become available.