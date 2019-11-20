NALA gets computer upgrade

JOPLIN, Mo. — An organization that helps teach people to read, and use a computer gets an equipment upgrade.

Joplin NALA which stands for Neighborhood Adult Literacy Action only had two working computers, but after several area donors chipped in, the organization now has fifteen.

And Executive Director Grace Clouse says clients are already putting them to good use.

“So now our students can really utilize, utilize these computers and and actually learn how to uh kind of the basic skills versus how we’re starting so turning a computer on and off, saving files, searching the internet and that’s going to be a great opportunity for a lot of students because there’s a need for it.”

Clouse says the new computers will allow some students that never learned how to operate computer to so do.