Naked man assaults Parsons officers responding to a domestic battery report at his home

PARSONS, Kans. — Parsons police encountered something unusual during a domestic battery report last night.

When they arrived at a home in the 1400 block of Grand Avenue — they found 30-year-old Dustin Almond, of Parsons, naked. They say he proceeded to curse at them, and used racist and sexist language before trying to escape out a back door.

When they tried to apprehend him, he headbutted one of them in the face, kicked them in the chest and bit one of them in the arm. Again — while he was naked. He also continued to fight them when they got to the jail. He’s being held on charges of domestic battery and three counts of battery of a law enforcement officer.