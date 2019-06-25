N.E.O. A&M College names interim president

MIAMI, Okla. — N.E.O. A&M College names an interim president, while searching for a permanent replacement.

The Board of Regents selects Dr. Mark Rasor to temporarily take over. Dr. Rasor is currently the vice president for Fiscal Affairs at NEO, and has worked at the college for more than a decade.

He’ll start the interim role on August 1st while the board prepares to start a nationwide search for the next college president. Current President, Dr. Jeff Hale, is retiring after 11 years on the job.