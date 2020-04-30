Mysterious White Object in Sky? SOLVED

This was captured from our tower camera.

JOPLIN–A viewer tipped us off today to something floating across the sky, it’s not the moon.

After further investigation, it is a large balloon. It’s at 76 thousand feet in the sky moving at 3 knots (3.4 MPH).

It’s flying directly south of Loma Linda right now, so if you wanted to see it, you’ll need to squint into the southern sky! Some Northeast Oklahoma residents may be able to see the object soon.

No word on whether it was a weather balloon however it launched just North of Springfield. The company that launched it is known for upper atmosphere studies.