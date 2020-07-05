Musk visits Tulsa as site for new Tesla plant is considered

FILE – In this April 15, 2018 file photo, the sun shines off the rear deck of a roadster on a Tesla dealer’s lot in the south Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo. Tesla has picked Austin, Texas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, as finalists for its new U.S. assembly plant, a person briefed on the matter said Friday, May 15, 2020. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made a visit to Tulsa, which is being considered as a site for the automaker’s new U.S. assembly plant.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said on social media Saturday that he’d had a “great” visit with Musk in Tulsa Friday.

He included photos of himself and others talking with Musk under a tent on the proposed site. Oklahoma’s Secretary of Commerce Sean Kouplen attended the meeting and told the Tulsa World that the site is on a hill that overlooks downtown.

Tesla has reportedly picked Tulsa and Austin, Texas, as finalists for the new factory.