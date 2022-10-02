JOPLIN, Mo — Community members in Joplin’s North Heights gathered Saturday for their annual Porchfest.

27 different bands provided music for the event, and there were also plenty of food trucks to choose from.

Joplin High School students created art for the event that was also on display.

This wasn’t just about having a good time, organizers say this goes a long way to improve their community.

“We are a 501 C3 here in North Heights. We are working towards getting some new streetlights here in the North part of Joplin. We’re desperately in need of more light in the evening. So this was just a really good way to celebrate the deep culture that Joplin has through food, live music, arts, just a lot of communities,” said Christina Sargent, Artisan Coordinator.

Those interested in having a booth next year can apply now.