Music of unrecognized women brought to light in Nevada

NEVADA, Mo. — A musical group from Kansas City honors women composers of the Baroque era.

The Kansas City Baroque Consortium traveled to Cottey College to bring these women’s work of art to life.

The group plays on period instruments used from 1600 until about 1750.

The music is fairly unknown to many since the work of many female composers was not documented in that time.

A lot of the music was stolen and lost.

Cottey College’s music department specializes in teaching their students music from all eras.

Theresa Spencer of the Cottey College music department says, “In my music class, we start with Hildegard Fombegin who was a nun in the early ages, [to the] medieval ages and we go all the way to Miley Cyrus.”

Trilla Ray-Carter, Artistic Director of the Kansas City Baroque Consortium, says, “A lot of people are considering this past year, 2019, as sort of the year of women as we celebrated the 100th anniversary of the right to vote for women. It provides an opportunity to share other great accomplishments that women have done in the past years.”

Spencer adds she hopes this program inspires her students to listen and learn from more women performers and musicians from throughout history.