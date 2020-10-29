Museum looking to find the creepiest doll in town

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local museum is asking the internet to help find the creepiest doll in town. The Joplin History and Mineral Museum has been advertising their old porcelain doll collection to find their creepiest doll in the exhibit.

Some of the dolls in the museum are over 200 years old, some dating back to the 1700’s. The museum started to do this event in the spirit of Halloween but also hoping it could bring the museum to people who couldn’t visit because of the pandemic.

Christopher Wiseman, Museum Director, said, “Seems to be kind of universal where people either really love dolls or they find them somewhat spooky to look at.”

You can see the dolls in their exhibit at the museum from 10 a.m. to four p.m. or on the museums Facebook group to help vote on the creepiest doll. The museum is also hoping people share their own spooky tales of their own doll experiences.