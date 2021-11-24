Murphy USA partners with Boys & Girls Club to help raise funds for new club program

JOPLIN, Mo. — Many of us will be hitting the road during the Thanksgiving weekend.

And depending on how far you’re going, you may need to fill up with gas. If that’s the case, folks at the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Missouri are urging you to get your gas from area Murphy USA gas stations. Customers of Murphy USA can round up their purchase to the nearest dollar, or make a straight donation of $1, $5 or $10 at the register.

“A lot of people will be traveling this holiday weekend, so it’s a good opportunity to get gas and help kids out in the process,” said Amia Warren, Boys & Girls Club Development Coordinator.

The fundraising campaign runs through November 29th, and all proceeds go to the club’s Homework Program.