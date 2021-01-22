Murdered Sarcoxie woman’s car found in Kentucky

SARCOXIE, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — The car of a murdered Sarcoxie woman has been found in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Joplin News First’s Shannon Becker has gotten confirmed that 46-year-old Becci Sander’s gray 2015 Subaru Legacy was found abandoned 445 miles away from the Joplin area.

Police have a person of interest in the January 13th case.

Sheriff’s deputies are looking for 34-year-old Justin Chase Stevens, of Cullman, Alabama.

PERSON OF INTEREST: Justin Stevens

It is believed that Stevens arrived in the Sarcoxie area on January 1st.

It was reported that he and his sister had crashed their car around the I-44 mile marker 33.

They were given a ride to the area of the Sarcoxie Kum & Go where he reportedly ran off into the woods.

Stevens whereabouts are unknown at this time.

He has an active warrant for felony theft.

Stevens should be considered armed and dangerous.

Back on January 13th, Jasper County Deputies responded to an unknown medical call at 2755 High St. in Sarcoxie. At the residence they found Sanders’ body.

Anyone that has information about this person of interest is encouraged to contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at 417-359-9100.