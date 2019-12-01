Murder suspect walks into a police station covered in blood

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo (KOLR) – A murder suspect turned himself in to a police station Thursday night.

The suspect was covered in blood at the time.

According to police, the 27-year-old is connected to two murders. The first happened Thursday night when a 17-year-old was found dead from a gunshot wound.

Just hours later, police responded to calls about gunshots and found a woman dead in the middle of the road.

While police were searching for the suspect, he decided to turn himself in wearing dark clothes covered in blood.

The man has been arrested and charged with First-Degree murder and other charges.