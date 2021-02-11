Murder suspect in custody after 18 hour manhunt

PARSONS, Ks. — An 18-hour manhunt is over – and a Southeast Kansas murder suspect is in police custody.

29-year old Malcom Odom was arrested at a residence in the 1400 block of Partridge in Parsons.

He was wanted in connection to the shooting death of a 22-year old man early this morning in parsons. That happened shortly after one a.m. at the Mendota Creek Apartment Complex. That’s where police found the body of Levi Kendricks – who had been fatally shot in the chest.

Callers and witnesses reported seeing Odom fleeing from the scene.

