Murder charges filed against nephew of the abandoned homicide victim in Neosho

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — On June 2nd, 2020, detectives with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office submitted paperwork to the Newton County Prosecutor requesting murder charges be filed on James Henry Bryant, the nephew of the victim.

On Saturday, May 30th, 2020, Newton County Sheriff’s Office responded to 15726 Finch Drive in Neosho in reference to a body discovered on the property.

The victim was identified as 55-year-old Robert Bryant who lived at the residence and has been missing since Sunday, May 24th, 2020. James Bryant (32) is the nephew of the murder victim Robert Bryant. He resides at the same house as the victim.

The Newton County Prosecutor has charged James Bryant with First Degree Murder, Armed Criminal Action and abandonment of a corpse. No bond has been set.

James Bryant is currently in custody in the Ottawa County Jail on unrelated charges. An autopsy for the victim is still scheduled for Wednesday, June 3rd,2020.