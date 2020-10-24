Murals coming to Neosho Scenic Park

NEOSHO, Mo. — Exciting new changes are in store for Neosho Scenic Park. A concession stand and restroom will be getting murals painted by members of the Neosho Arts Council.

The design for the murals will feature flowers that highlight the city’s historic flower boxes as well as native plant species, an array of insects and birds. Both mural designs will be created by Monett High School Art Teacher Elizabeth Wallsmith

Clint Dalbom, Parks Director, City of Neosho, said, “I think it will be a nice addition to the park they with the theme they have with the flowers the birds and the butterflies it’ll match up with our flower box city. Neosho is the flower box city. You know as you can see the park is in real good shape but we do have some plans to do stuff here this year.”

Work on the murals won’t begin until the Spring.