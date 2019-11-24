Mumps outbreak reported at University of Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Arkansas Department of Health issued an email to students at the University of Arkansas on Friday warning of a campus mumps outbreak.

Nine confirmed cases of mumps have been reported on campus this fall, and other possible cases are being investigated, according to the release.

The ADH issued a public health directive that “any student not immunized with at least two doses of MMR according to University of Arkansas policy will either need to be vaccinated immediately or excluded from class/class activities for 26 days.”

The mumps is a contagious disease caused by a virus that spreads easily through coughing and sneezing. There is no treatment for mumps, and it can cause long-term health problems.

According to the ADH, the best way to protect against mumps is the MMR vaccine — unvaccinated people are nine times more likely to get mumps than are people with two doses of the MMR shot.

Mumps usually causes the following symptoms that can last between 7 to 10 days:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Tiredness

Loss of appetite (not wanting to eat)

Swollen glands under ears or jaw

If you get these symptoms, the ADH advises not to go to work or to public places and to call your doctor’s office before going to the clinic. These steps can keep you from spreading the virus to other people.

The ADH say it’s working closely with University of Arkansas officials to stop the spread of mumps and that, if the outbreak continues to spread, additional steps may be needed.

Contact the University of Arkansas’ Pat Walker Health Center at 479-575-4451 for more information.