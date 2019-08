MCCUNE, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol is working a multiple vehicle injury accident just west of McCune, Kansas.

According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office the accident has closed 400 Highway between U.S. 59 in Parsons and K-7 near Cherokee.

The accident is on Highway 400 just west of K-126.

Drivers will need to find an alternative route while emergency responders work the crash.