Multiple people in custody after a SWAT operation in Carterville

CARTERVILLE, Mo. — Multiple people are in custody after a SWAT operation in Carterville this morning.

Two days ago Carterville Police got a tip about an issue involving a juvenile at a home on North Cedar Street.

That investigation led to multiple felony search warrants being issued for the residence.

This morning Carterville and Jasper County officials executed the search and took four adults into custody.

Charges are expected to be issued to those individuals soon, as the investigation continues.

One juvenile was also taken from the residence.

Officers say there is no threat to the public.