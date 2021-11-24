Multiple Kansas cities receive USDA grant money for infrastructure improvement

TOPEKA, Kans. — More than $800,000 will help improve infrastructure in 11 cities across the state of Kansas.

Four southeast Kansas cities are benefitting from the USDA grant money. $13,000 in Girard will fund a new vehicle for the police department — and new equipment for the fire department.

$37,000 in Cherryvale will be used to purchase a new vehicle and equipment for its fire-rescue department. Laharpe received $46,000 — which will be used to improve the heating and air in city hall, the library and the community center. And, $38,000 will help Redfield improve its city hall and community center.