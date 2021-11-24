Multiple Kansas cities receive USDA grant money for infrastructure improvement

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kans. — More than $800,000 will help improve infrastructure in 11 cities across the state of Kansas.

Four southeast Kansas cities are benefitting from the USDA grant money. $13,000 in Girard will fund a new vehicle for the police department — and new equipment for the fire department.

$37,000 in Cherryvale will be used to purchase a new vehicle and equipment for its fire-rescue department. Laharpe received $46,000 — which will be used to improve the heating and air in city hall, the library and the community center. And, $38,000 will help Redfield improve its city hall and community center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories