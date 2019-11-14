Multiple injuries following shooting at California school

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — UPDATE: 11:55 a.m. The number of people reported injured in a shooting at a Southern California high school has risen to possibly five.

Reports on the number of people injured have fluctuated. Fire officials said at least three people were injured.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in the city of Santa Clarita tweeted that it received two patients in critical condition Thursday morning and three more were en route.

The department said a male suspect in black clothing was seen at the location. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva now tells KNX radio the suspect in a school shooting was in custody.

The Los Angeles County sheriff’s Santa Clarita Valley station says there are “reports of approximately 5 victims being treated.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said President Donald Trump was monitoring the reports and advised those nearby to follow the advice of law enforcement and first responders.

Initially, there were three confirmed patients with injuries, and it was not immediately clear if they were gunshot wounds or other types of injuries, fire spokesman Christopher Thomas said.

Saugus High School and other schools in the area were locked down.

Television images showed deputies swarming the school and several people being moved on gurneys.

Lines of students were escorted from the school by armed deputies. One patient was flown to a hospital and two were transported by ambulance, Thomas said.

People [can be seen] waiting for students and updates outside of Saugus High School after reports of a shooting.