Multiple ‘dangerous sex offenders’ arrested in Southwest MO

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — The U.S. Marshals Midwest Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested 11 dangerous sex offenders in Southwest Missouri during October.

That includes Daniel Chavez, who was charged in Jasper County on multiple counts of 1st degree child molestation, 1st degree statutory sodomy, and other sex offenses.

Chavez allegedly sexually molested a juvenile girl multiple times, starting back in 2006. He was arrested in Joplin in early October.

On Wednesday, James Maggard, Wanda Maggard, Donnie Willis and David Arnold were all charged in Lawrence County on multiple crimes.

That included 1st degree rape and kidnapping. Those charges stem from an incident in August, where they allegedly drugged, kidnapped and raped a 20-year-old woman near Everton.

An Aurora man was also caught and arrested in Cassville, after enticing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct, for the purpose of producing child porn. An indictment accuses Adam Ray Lee of driving to Kentucky in June to meet with a 15-year-old girl that he met online. It states that he drove her back to Aurora and molested her.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and task forces assisted in these investigations. If you have information or suspicions about any sex crime, you can submit tips both directly and anonymously here.