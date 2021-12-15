Multi-million dollar boost to Carthage parks plan

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A plan to invest in the future of Carthage parks is getting a big financial boost.

The Mccune Brooks Regional Hospital Trust is giving the city of Carthage more than five million dollars in escrow funds to start implementing its parks master plan.

The funding is enough to allow the city to tackle goals in phase one and phase two, including basic improvements to facility restrooms, shelters, trains and parking.

It would also focus on changes at Central Park.

Carthage Interim Asst. City Administrator Greg Dagnan said, “The main thing is the pavilion, making it usable for folks so they can have, you know they can sit on the grass, have concerts, whatever. It’s very, doesn’t have technology in it. Having a space for the farmers market – a permanent space for them to meet.”

The funding would not address priorities further down the list, including new features at Kellogg Lake, Carter Park and Municipal Park.