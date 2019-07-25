Multi-county pursuit leads to two arrests, 72 grams of meth recovered

On Wednesday, an off-duty Joplin Police investigator observed what he believed to be criminal activity taking place at 4101 Richard Joseph Blvd. The off-duty detective contacted on-duty patrol.

Officers made an attempt to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation that was involved in the suspicious activity. The vehicle fled from officers, but was not pursued.

Officers with the Duquesne Police located the vehicle and engaged in a pursuit. The driver, James Wilson, 29, of Joplin, was wanted for parole violations for burglary, vehicle tampering, forgery, and felony resisting arrest.

Joplin Police engaged in the pursuit at this time. The pursuit continued through Jasper and Newton counties. During the pursuit, items were thrown from the suspect’s vehicle.

A Jasper County Deputy Sheriff was able to deploy a tire deflation device near Newton Rd and 110 Road. The suspect vehicle came to a stop shortly after. Wilson was taken into custody without further incident and the items thrown from the vehicle were recovered.

Wilson was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by certain persons, distribution of a controlled substance, felony resisting arrest and driving while revoked. Approximately 72 grams of methamphetamine were recovered along with a pistol.

The female passenger, Tammy Woods, 37 of Carterville, was also taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance.

Charges have been forwarded to the Jasper County Prosecutors Office.