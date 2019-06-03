News

Multi-Agency Resource Center set to help storm victims in Carl Junction

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. - State and local agencies are setting up a "one-stop-shop" to help southwest Missourians still recovering from recent storms.

The American Red Cross, and several disaster assistance organizations, are partnering to provide what's called a "Multi-Agency Resource Center." It will be set-up at the Carl Junction Community Center on Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone applying for assistance needs to bring identification and proof of residence. 

"This is a very good thing, people to get registered with them if nothing else, they might not need anything immediately. But this is a long term relief portion of it," said Steve Lawver, Carl Junction City Admin.

Government representatives and non-profit groups will be on-hand to make sure every person knows what's available to them based on their specific needs. 

