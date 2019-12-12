Mulberry Police Chief resigns

A Southeast Kansas Police Chief is leaving his position after less than a year.

Mulberry Mayor Pete Willey confirms Police Chief Tommy Leftwich is resigning.

Leftwich submitted his resignation at the city council meeting.

Citizens took to social media to show their support for Leftwich — many saying the town has been safer since he became chief earlier this year.

We requested the minutes from the council meeting, but staff at city hall say those minutes would not be available until the next council meeting in January.

We also reached out to Chief Leftwich and council members, but they were not available for comment.