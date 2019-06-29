1  of  2
Mudstock 2019 deters kids from drugs and alcohol

by: Joie Bettenhausen

Families and friends aren’t afraid to get muddy in Carthage in this special event.

The Alliance of Southwest Missouri held Mudstock 2019 in Myers Park Saturday.

More than 1,500 participants traveled through the obstacle course, played mud volleyball, and enjoyed free food.

Overall, the event is all about teaching kids how to have fun without using drugs and alcohol.

Event organizers say none of this would have been possible without the more than 70 volunteers they received.

Raymond Moore, The Alliance Of Southwest Missouri Director of Communication and Engagement says, “It’s an honor to have all of the companies and organizations that help put this on. To come together and support Carthage this way.”

More than 280,000 gallons of water was used for this event.

All of the water was donated by Carthage Water and Electric.

