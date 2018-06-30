Mudstock 2018

CARTHAGE, Mo. - Local organizations give hundreds of kids a good excuse to get completely covered in mud.

The Alliance Of Southwest Missouri and Carthage Police and Fire hosted Mudstock for the 17th year.

The anti-drug event shows children how to have fun without using drugs and alcohol.

There are mud mounds, water pits, and sprinklers fueled straight from fire engines for kids to play in.

While outside of the mud, kids would learn about substance abuse prevention and awareness.

"We're already wet and muddy and it just makes you feel good. There's a lot of excitement that's built around this day and energy and you can already feel it happening out at this location and so it's going to be an incredible day watching kids have a blast" says Executive Director of The Alliance Of Southwest Missouri, Jen Black.

Southwest Missouri law enforcement agencies all brought out their DARE cars as a part of the event.

This was the largest Mudstock yet, with about 2,000 individuals attending.

