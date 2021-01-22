MU Extension offering workshop for cattle workers

MISSOURI — The University of Missouri extension is working to provide a two-night online workshop for cattle workers.

Operators will learn stocker cattle nutritional and health management, business management strategies, and economics of a stocker operation. The workshop will be held on February 16th and 18th — free of charge, beginning at 7:00 p.m.

A link to the session will be emailed to you after registering online.

https://web.cvent.com/event/bbee2ba5-b245-4d13-9afd-1b30b8edfe95/regProcessStep1?4W%2CM3%2Cbbee2ba5-b245-4d13-9afd-1b30b8edfe95=

For questions related to the workshop, contact Patrick Davis at davismp@missouri.edu or by phone at (417) 955-0287.