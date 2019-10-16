MU Extension of Newton County seeks out community members to serve on council

The University of Missouri Extension in Newton County is seeking new council members.

The County Extension Council is a group of elected and appointed citizens that communicate between the extension and elected representatives in local and state government.

Council members work together to manage the finances of the extension and are in charge of providing the county with educational programs.

Meetings happen six times a year and the members elected will serve on the council for two years.

“If you love your community and your county, this is a place for you because we really do want to be responsive to the needs of our citizens,” explained Mike Coffey with the office.

If you are interested in learning more about the positions, you may call the Newton County Extension Office at (417)455-9500 or email them at newtonco@missouri.edu

The deadline to apply ends in mid-December.