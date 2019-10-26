MU extension celebrates opening of new building at Southwest Research Center

MT. VERNON, Mo.–A local university celebrates the opening of a new education center.

The University of Missouri Southwest Research Center opened a new facility called the agricultural education center. It’s intended to be a meeting space for farmers, producers, extension regional specialists, and students.

University staff and faculty celebrated its opening with a ribbon cutting.

“A great addition for us and the community,” explained coordinator David Cope. “There will be some opportunities once we get some more furnishings in here for people to rent it out for various events in addition to the university occasions we have at the Southwest Center.”

This project cost $1.8 million.