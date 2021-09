MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A new top executive will be taking over at the city of Mount Vernon.

Joe Kelley is being promoted as the next city administrator. He’ll replace Max Springer who is retiring in December after ten years in the job.

Kelley is currently the public works director and has been with the city for five years.

He’ll be working with Springer to learn about the new job in the coming weeks while a search starts for a new public works director.