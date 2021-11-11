Mt. Vernon library district receives $25K Cares Act grant, using it to provide internet access for the public

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — Due to the pandemic, many people and organizations have received “Cares Act” money.

That includes the “Barry-Lawrence Regional Library District.” the district’s library in Mount Vernon is using the money to create more hot spots.

In 2020 the library received a Cares Act grant of just over $25,000. With that money it was able to purchase 30 hotspots. Previously, it had zero.

“It’s a good feeling to know that we’re able to put internet access into our customers or patrons hands. We have so many people that aren’t served, they either can’t financially afford internet service, or that can’t even get it in the location that they’re at,” said Gina Milburn – Library Director.

Today, Missouri Secretary of State, Jay Ashcroft was in town for a formal check presentation, saying library Wi-Fi is crucial for the community.

“This is helping people with education. If you have a child, an individual with a Chrome book that needs that to do their work, they need Wi-Fi. People are looking for jobs online, they’re using the connectivity at libraries,” said Jay Ashcroft – Missouri Secretary of State.

And library director Gina Milburn couldn’t be more thankful for his support.

“Secretary of State Ashcroft is a huge library supporter, and it’s nice to know that our legislators care about libraries and that they’re trying to do the best for their constituents,” said Milburn.

“Libraries are where people that want to teach themselves new skills that want to be able to help maybe other people when it comes to tutoring, they can learn that and I think it pulls the best out of people,” said Ashcroft.

Library officials say more than 500 people used the facility’s Wi-Fi last month alone. The Monett location also received grant money to help with early literacy stations and computers for both staff and the public.