Mt. Vernon Fire Dept. “Fill the Boot” fundraiser raises $10K for MDA

MT. VERNON, Mo.–A Southwest Missouri fire department receives an award for raising money for muscular dystrophy.

The Mount Vernon Fire Protection District raised $10,000 for MDA during the annual Fill the Boot drive. This department ranks third out of 60 departments in the area for the most money raised.

Made up of a small volunteer department, fire fighters weathered the heat and rain collecting donations on street corners. Boots were also placed in restaurants and businesses.

Fire Chief Brad DeLay says he’s shocked by the amount raised and is happy to do something positive in the community.

“We’re always seeing people at their worst times, so it’s good to get ahead of that and actually give something back to the community to do some good, something that we could prevent perhaps, instead of showing up at the wrong time or at the worst time for people,” DeLay explained.

The Mount Vernon Fire Protection district will be receiving an award for their hard work later this month.