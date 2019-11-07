Mt. Vernon family works to bring athletic facility along with thousands of athletes to Lawrence County area

MT. VERNON, Mo.–One Southwest Missouri family is taking the initiative to get kids up and moving.

417 Athletics is a Mount Vernon-based business that wants to keep athletes in town and bring new visitors to the area.

“Once it’s up and going, we’ll have thousands of people a week coming to our community, playing in our facilities, spending money in our town,” explained 417 Athletics owner Earl Alexander.

A Mount Vernon family, the Alexanders have dreamed for years of opening an athletic facility in their community. Their daughter, Sydni, grew up playing volleyball for the school and a club team and had to travel all over for tournaments.

“I’m like, ‘Boy, with our town–this would be a perfect thing for us.'” Alexander added. “So that’s really where we started it and then actually, when Sydni was in high school, she drew up a plan for it. So she’s had a dream for it as long as I have.”

The lack of athletic facilities nearby and all of the traveling helped make this dream a reality, and from that, 417 Athletics was born.

This five million dollar project, funded by the Alexanders, will build a 55,000 square-foot athletic complex just off I-44. It will contain eight volleyball courts and four basketball courts, fit to host tournaments.

“It has a capacity for up to 60 volleyball teams and multiple basketball teams,” said Alexander. “We’re looking to take care of the need in our area, the Four State area, for the kids to have somewhere to play.”

Once the building is complete, Sydni will take over as the Director of Operations. And, she already has programs in mind.

“We’ll be hosting a lot of different leagues, camps, and clinics,” Sydni Alexander explained. “We’ll have sport-specific training, personal training, the athletic training sort of thing there, and then we’ll also want to host large tournaments–hopefully, every weekend.”

The Alexanders say construction will be complete in seven to ten months. Once 417 Athletics is up and running, they hope to attract athletes from across the Four States to play in their facility.