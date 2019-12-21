Mt. Hope Cemetery victim of vandalism

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A Webb City cemetery is having to replace some equipment, after workers say some vandals caused damage.

Workers at Mt. Hope Cemetery say around 4:15 Tuesday afternoon, security cameras captured two teenage boys come onto the property, tear up a door and destroy a security camera.

They say replacing the camera will cost 200 dollars.

Workers say it’s not uncommon for kids that live in the area to play in a wooded area near the cemetery which they don’t mind.

But they say these boys just took things too far.

Travis Boyd, Mt Hope Cemetery General Manager, said, “Be respectful of other people’s stuff, you know if you want to come over here and ask questions of the guys who work here that’s perfectly fine, but just to come over here and destroy stuff to have something to do on a Tuesday afternoon is not the answer.”

Boyd says the cemetery is a not-for-profit, so incidents like this can be straining on their resources.