MSSU’s “Major-Minor” event helps students choose what they want to study

JOPLIN, Mo. — Some students choose their majors prior to the start of college, but, of course, that isn’t always the case for every student.

At Missouri Southern, that’s where the university’s ACTS department comes in. It stands for Advising, Counseling and Testing Services.

Every year, it puts on this event — a Major-Minor Fair.

A way to help educate students when it comes to the different options from which they have to choose.

“It’s for all those undecided majors, usually freshmen and sophomores to kind of meet all the different departments that are out there and uh we’re hoping they find their academic home and then have a major and find an advisor,” said Dr. William Mountz, MSSU Advising, Counseling & Testing Services.

This event started in 2011. Last year’s version was done virtually, due to the pandemic.