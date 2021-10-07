MSSU’s Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority teams up with the Lafayette House to raise awareness to domestic violence

JOPLIN, Mo. — Many of you know the month of October is “Breast Cancer Awareness Month.” it’s also “Domestic Violence Awareness Month.”

One of the things Lafayette House officials have done, is set up a “Silent Victim Initiative” display at Missouri Southern. It’s designed to get people to look at the issue from a different viewpoint — and remind them that women aren’t the only ones who are traumatized.

The university’s “Alpha Sigma Alpha” sorority has teamed up with the nonprofit to get the word out about the issue — and talk about the services victims can receive in Joplin.

“We have our traveling exhibit called “Silent Witness,” which started in the early 90’s and it’s an exhibit to end domestic violence and show the silhouettes just kind of a community based outlook, it gives a different perspective on domestic violence and their stories as a victim,” said Katy Johnson, Development Assistant, Lafayette House.

“We do have people here who can help others through different situation because I know we’re in college so we experience a lot of different things because we have people going to parties and they tend to be high area for domestic violence and sexual assault so it’s just nice to know there is help here,” said Devin Rodebaugh, MSSU Junior.

The sorority is also providing students with information on the university’s “Green Dot” program — which is a bystander intervention program aimed at stopping sexual assault, relationship violence and stalking.