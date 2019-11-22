MSSU works on plans for former library

JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern leaders are finalizing details for a future campus in downtown Joplin.

President Alan Marble told the Board of Governors today that they are nearly done choosing the programs to be offered out of the former Joplin Library Building.

He adds the next step is to find funding for the project, a price tag which has been estimated at eight to ten million dollars.

Alan Marble, MSSU President, “Something brand new, we’ll be working with the chamber – Toby Teeter. Trying to find just the right mix of programs to put in there that will draw new people to the community.”

The Board of Governors is also moving ahead in the search for a new president.

They approved 10 members for a search committee, including Newton County Commissioner Alan Cook, Joplin businessman Jerrod Hogan, City Council member Phil Stinnett, and others from the campus community.