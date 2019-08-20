MSSU welcomes students back with annual Welcome Week picnic

Missouri Southern hosted its annual Welcome Week picnic on the oval. This was the 18th year for the event, which saw hundreds of free meals handed out.

Sophomore Gabby Rushton sat down to eat, adding it’s a good break during a crazy start to the semester.

“The first like two days are the official start, and once it’s over then you go to the same classes again,” Rushton explained. “So, it’s like two days of getting everything ready and situated.”

Campus groups also hosted booths along the oval, offering students options to get involved in more than just classes and homework.