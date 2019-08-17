MSSU to waive admissions fee for select local students who apply through Common App

Missouri Southern will waive the fee to apply for some local students who use an online app.

Applicants from six Southwest Missouri schools can skip the $25 cost when they use “Common App.” That includes those high school students from Joplin, Carthage, Webb City, Carl Junction and Neosho as well as others from Crowder College.

University leaders say those are the schools that send the most students to MSSU and they want to strengthen those ties.

“Let’s remove every barrier that would keep them from applying,” explained MSSU Executive VP Dr. Brad Hodson.” Because once you apply, great things happen–you start to talk to financial aid, you get hooked up with an admissions counselor. It really the world opens up from a recruitment perspective.”

You can apply through the online app by clicking here.