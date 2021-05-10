MSSU to see funding increase

MISSOURI — The 2022 Missouri state budget is on the governor’s desk – and the new spending plan proposes more funding for Missouri Southern.

MSSU would benefit from a 3.7% funding increase for all public four-year universities. That’s an extra $880,000 for Southern. They would also benefit from an individual increase – an additional two million dollars in core funding.

Dean Van Galen, MSSU President, said, “There are still financial challenges, in many ways. But this funding especially the fact that it’s core, or base, and ongoing will really help us when we look at our trajectory into the future.”

The state budget is currently $35 billion and still is not final. The governor must sign the proposal before the numbers are official.