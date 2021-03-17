MSSU to receive more than 8 million in coronavirus aid

JOPLIN, Mo. — Thousands of Missouri Southern students will be getting extra coronavirus aid in the next week. And that’s just part of the millions of dollars in federal assistance heading to MSSU.

How much is it?

Missouri Southern is getting more than eight million dollars. That’s both to boost campus-wide efforts as well as money specifically to help students in need.

Julie Wengert, MSSU Int. VP Student Affairs: “We have about 3,200 student who qualify for the HEERF II distribution this time.”

That’s the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund Two. MSSU students will be getting the funds in just the next few days.

“Students with certain levels of need are getting a little bit more money. So we’re distributing that in two blocks. The higher need students are getting $800 and the lower need students are getting $450.”

Another six million dollars will go to the university as a whole. School leaders are still waiting to see how that money can be spent.

They’re also looking to the future and a new outreach in downtown Joplin. The latest developments for MSSU and the LaunchPad project include a program called the Center for Advanced Professional Studies, or CAPS. The MSSU President sees unique opportunity at proposed site at 3rd and Main.

Dr. Dean Van Galen, MSSU President, said, “Our campus is not really that far from Downtown Joplin but to have a presence there will really better enable us to connect to the community, downtown businesses, citizens. We’re excited about building that bridge in a new way.”

Missouri Southern hopes to work in collaboration with the city of Joplin at the former library site. They add a potential opening would be at least a year and a half away.