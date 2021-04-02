MSSU to offer fire academy classes

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin is already home to a law enforcement academy.

There’s one on the campus of Missouri Southern. Soon, Joplin will also have a regional fire academy – with direct ties to Missouri Southern. MSSU’s College of Health Sciences is partnering with the Joplin Fire Department and the city of Joplin to start the academy.

Students will be able to take a fire one class as early as this Summer – with fire two classes available this Fall. Both the classroom and training portion of the program will be held at the city’s public safety training facility.

Edward “Ted” Lee, MSSU Emergency Medical Services Chair, said, “Two semesters long for the Fire component, but the certificate itself is an EMT certificate, and then Fire 1 in the summer, and Fire 2 in the first 8 weeks of fall, so at the end, the students will have EMT, Fire 1 and Fire 2, everything they would need to for entry level into the Fire Services.”

Classes will be led by Joplin Fire Training Chiefs.

