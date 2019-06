JOPLIN, Mo.–

Missouri Southern State University will once again partner with the city of Joplin to host the annual Fourth of July celebration.

The free event will take place on July 4th, which will include food trucks, vendors, inflatables, and live music by The Mixtapes.

The activities will take place at Fred Hughes Stadium, which will be open to the public at 7 p.m. The fireworks display will begin at 9:45 p.m.